Apple Card holders can get extra Daily Cash back when making purchases at Ace Hardware during the month of June, Apple said in a new email to Apple Card holders.

“Now through June 30, earn a total of 6% Daily Cash, on up to

$500 in purchases, when you use your Apple Card with Apple Pay at Ace Hardware, in participating stores and online.1 Shop grills, home improvement, lawn care, and more,” Apple says.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today