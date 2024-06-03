TrendForce reports that shipments of foldable phones are expected to reach 17.8 million units in 2024, making up only 1.5% of the smartphone market. However, the research group says not to expect a foldable iPhone in the near future.

TrendForce says that Apple is still evaluating component specifications and performance, with strict requirements for crease and reliability and that the tech giant is “unlikely to release a foldable phone before 2027, but its entry could significantly shift market dynamics.”

The research group says that despite high repair rates and costs, market penetration is projected to climb to 4.8% by 2028. TrendForce says that Samsung, a trailblazer in the foldable phone market, commanded over 80% of the market share in 2022. However, with increasing competition from various brands in 2023–2024, Samsung’s share dropped from 60% and it now struggles to maintain 50%.

