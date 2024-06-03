Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From 9to5Mac: Apple has made a quiet update to the tech specs of the M2 iPad Air, which first launched last month. Despite originally touting the iPad Air’s M2 chip as featuring a 10-core GPU, the company now says it features a 9-core GPU.

° From MacRumors: The international launch of Apple’s Vision Pro headset could finally occur in July, just over six months after the device was released in the United States.

° From AppleInsider: After getting fed up with overnight thefts of tools, a Northern Virginia carpenter planted AirTags on his tools, leading police to series of storage facilities full of stolen goods.

° From iMore: Excited about Apple’s upcoming AI features at WWDC? Make sure you’ve got an iPhone 15 Pro or at least an M1 Mac to use the most powerful enhancements.

° From the U.S. Attorney’s Office: Five Chinese nationals are scheduled to be arraigned today after their arrest on federal charges alleging they operated a large-scale, trans-Pacific counterfeit Apple Inc. device scheme that included the fraudulent returns of thousands of iPhones, iPads, and other Apple goods and caused the Cupertino-based technology company at least $12.3 million in losses.

