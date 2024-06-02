In his latest “Power On” newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says an Apple car hardware manager lands senior role at Hyundai-Kia venture.

Manfred Harrer, one of the most senior design managers for the canceled Apple car project, has landed a top role at Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp.’s joint research and development unit. In his new job, he’ll run the companies’ push into next-generation vehicle technologies.

He had only joined Apple in 2021 after serving as a top executive at Porsche. Gurman says that, like many others, he was out of a job after the car project came crashing down earlier this year — and it appears he had no interest in working on new iPhones, the Apple Vision Pro or the company’s secretive home robotics efforts.

