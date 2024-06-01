Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of May 27-31.

° Apple’s first OLED-screen tablet, the iPad Pro, reportedly has a shipment target of over 9 million units.

° The Apple Hearing Study is sharing new insights on tinnitus in one of the largest surveys to date.

° Apple’s China iPhone shipments are up 52% year-over-year as of April.

° Apple is “highly likely” to roll out new MacBook Pros sporting OLED displays in 2026, according to a new report from the Omdia research group.

° Apple has unveiled the lineup for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, including Keynote and Platforms State of the Union, and shared more information about what developers will learn and experience all week.

° Apple will open its first retail store in Malaysia on June 22 at 10 am, local time.

° As of March, 24% of Apple device buyers said they use Apple News.

° French ad and media trade groups want Apple to erase plans for a web eraser feature in iOS 18.

° A U.S. lobby group representing tech giants Google, Amazon and Apple has asked India to rethink its proposed European Union-like competition law, arguing regulations against data use and preferential treatment of partners could raise user costs, a letter shows.

° Apple plans to process data from upcoming artificial intelligence (AI) apps in a virtual black box, making it impossible for its employees to access it.

° Apple is working with the Japanese Digital Agency to prepare everyone living in Japan to use the My Number Card in Apple Wallet from the second half of next spring.

° Apple has reportedly finalized a deal with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT functionality into iOS 18 and other operating systems.

° A court in Shanghai has rejected a Chinese consumer’s claim that Apple was abusing its market dominance with high Apple App Store fees.

° The IDC research group says if Apple makes a strong move around its AI iPhone strategy, it could see strong growth in its smartphone sales.

° The upcoming Spacetop G1laptop from Sightful sounds like a combination of a MacBook Pro and an Apple Vision Pro.

