The global smartphone market grew 6% year-over-year (YoY) to reach 296.9 million unit shipments in the first quarter (Q1) 2024, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

Samsung dethroned Apple to become the top smartphone player globally, capturing a 20% shipment share. Although Apple’s shipments declined 13% YoY, however, the brand’s average selling price (ASP) grew to a record first-quarter high driven by improved performance of the Pro models, according to Counterpoint Research.

Among the top five smartphone manufacturers, Xiaomi grew the fastest, registering 34% YoY shipment growth. Counterpoint notes that global smartphone revenues also grew 7% YoY, hitting highest-ever for a first quarter.

I hope that you’ll consider becoming a patron of Apple World Today. Prices range from $2 a month to $10 a month. You can sign up here. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related