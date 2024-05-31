Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From AppleInsider: Earlier in 2024, Apple agreed to settle a class action suit over audio issues with the iPhone 7 — but conditions are very limited and the time to apply is almost over.

° From 9to5Mac: A 9to5Mac poll has confirmed what Apple execs certainly already know: there is a strong market willing to pay a serious premium for a new Ultra-level iPhone.

° From iMore: YouTube has quietly switched off a terrible Apple TV screensaver feature that would stop Apple’s own screensavers from playing.

° From Apple’s YouTube channel: Apple has posted three short ads designed to promote the Apple Card. They’re dubbed Sweater, Sock, and Ladder.

° From The MacObserver: Apple tests iPhones extensively for water resistance & durability. Learn how they use robots & mimic real-world wear & tear.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Liza Kraff, head of Customer Success for Scenery, discusses the company’s all-in-one solution for collaborative video editing.

