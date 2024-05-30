The upcoming Spacetop G1laptop from Sightful sounds like a combination of a MacBook Pro and an Apple Vision Pro.

Tamir Berliner, CEO and co-founder of Sightful, says it’s the first device that combines the familiarity and utility of a laptop with the power of spatial computing. It’s designed for the “work from anywhere” world with a 100” virtual workspace rather than a 13” LCD.

“Combined with 48 TOPS of AI compute, the result is a monumental shift for the laptop market, which has seen only incremental change for decades, and a critical adoption path to bring spatial computing to reality,” says Berliner.

While Spacetop’s biggest benefit remains a nearly infinite workspace to expand productivity and creativity anywhere, Berliner says the Spacetop G1 offers additional benefits, spanning sleeker hardware and added OS functionality, including:

Designed for portability: With built-in, well-protected AR glasses, Spacetop is a fully-contained AR powerhouse, ready to work wherever you need. Slim profile, lightweight hardware lets users easily fit Spacetop into a standard laptop sleeve and leave their old laptop behind.

With built-in, well-protected AR glasses, Spacetop is a fully-contained AR powerhouse, ready to work wherever you need. Slim profile, lightweight hardware lets users easily fit Spacetop into a standard laptop sleeve and leave their old laptop behind. Stylish, comfortable, and auto-dimming AR glasses: Lightweight AR glasses designed for long-term wear, and stylish looks that help users blend in while their work stands out. Automatic dimming in bright or sunlit environments enhances focus and provides lossless text legibility, no matter where work needs to get done.

Lightweight AR glasses designed for long-term wear, and stylish looks that help users blend in while their work stands out. Automatic dimming in bright or sunlit environments enhances focus and provides lossless text legibility, no matter where work needs to get done. Expanded performance and productivity features: G1 boasts 8 hours of battery life, a new, 70% faster Qualcomm chipset, 90hz optics refresh rate – all combined with the 100” virtual canvas to boost productivity far beyond the traditional laptop.

G1 boasts 8 hours of battery life, a new, 70% faster Qualcomm chipset, 90hz optics refresh rate – all combined with the 100” virtual canvas to boost productivity far beyond the traditional laptop. Built for spatial AI: With onboard AI functionality, endless workspace for AI tools, and physical context awareness, Spacetop is built to leverage AI in ways no other device can.

Spacetop G1 can be reserved for $100 at sightful.com and will ship October 2024 for $1900. Folks who are interested may purchase a Spacetop at sightful.com.

