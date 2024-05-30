A court in Shanghai has rejected a Chinese consumer’s claim that Apple was abusing its market dominance with high Apple App Store fees, “marking a win for the US technology giant as it faces increased antitrust scrutiny around the world,” reports the South China Morning Post.

While Apple has the dominant market position in terms of iOS app distribution in mainland China, it did not abuse that power and has not charged unfairly high commission fees, according to a judgment made on Wednesday by the Shanghai Intellectual Property Court.

The lawsuit was filed in 2021 by Jin Xin. The plaintiff accused Apple of abusing its market dominance, both with its 30% commission on in-app purchases and by accepting only its proprietary Apple Pay as a payment method.

