Logitech has announced a new lineup of Logi for Mac products aimed at “enhancing the experience for Mac users while enabling more sustainable lifestyles without compromise.”

Adding in the latest MX series and ergonomic innovations, the lineup includes MX Keys S for Mac (pictured), MX Keys S Combo for Mac, MX Anywhere 3S for Mac, MX Keys Mini for Mac (in Space Gray), and Ergo Wave Keys for Mac, a new ergo keyboard. These solutions are designed for users across macOS and iPadOS with dedicated macOS keyboard layouts and colors, according to Delphine Donné, vice president and general manager of Personal Workspace Solutions at Logitech. She says the Logi Options+ are:

● MX Keys S for Mac, the ultimate productivity keyboard with comfortable, precise typing and an updated dedicated Mac layout with smarter illumination, and time-saving Smart Actions in the Logi Options+ app to streamline workflows.

● MX Keys S Combo for Mac: The first MX combo designed for Mac featuring the MX Keys S for Mac keyboard, MX Master 3S for Mac mouse and MX Palm Rest.

● MX Anywhere 3S for Mac: This compact mouse made for Mac offers ultra-fast scrolling, now with quiet clicks, and fast, precise 8K resolution tracking on any surface.

● MX Keys Mini for Mac: An advanced minimalist keyboard optimized for Mac and now available in Space Gray fits right into your workflow to deliver fast, precise typing, smart illumination, and software customization that places every key, command, and shortcut at your fingertips.

● Ergo Wave Keys for Mac: Our first ergonomic keyboard with a cushioned palm rest designed for Mac in off-white and developed with the Logi Ergo Lab, crafted for day-long comfort at the desk and the ideal companion to the Lift for Mac.

MX Keys S for Mac (US$109.99), MX Keys S Combo for Mac ($199.99), MX Anywhere 3S for Mac ($79.99), MX Keys Mini for Mac ($99.99), and Wave Keys for Mac ($59.99) will be available globally this month on www.logitech.com and at other global retailers. The Logi Options+ app is available to download for free at logi.com/optionsplus.

