The Guild Hall in East Hampton, New York, has announced the First Literature Project exhibit, the first VR media produced in the Shinnecock Language. And it utilizes the Apple Vision Pro.

Developed over a 2-year period by Guild Hall Community Artists-in-Residence Wunetu Wequai Tarrant and Christian Scheider, the exhibition is open through July 14, 2024. The First Literature Project (FLP) proposes to support Native nations in their efforts to maintain and further their languages, narratives, and oral traditions, making them available to both their tribal communities and surrounding areas.

By utilizing FLP’s new immersive storytelling platform in Virtual Reality (VR), advanced 3D technology is repurposed to recreate an important tradition— sitting face-to-face with a storyteller, according to Tarrant. The exhibition utilizes Apple Vision Pros to present the story Padawe, originally written in English by Elizabeth “Chee Chee” Thunderbird Haile, now newly translated and narrated in the Shinnecock language by Wunetu, Haile’s granddaughter.

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

