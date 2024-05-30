Apple plans to overhaul virtual assistant with more advanced artificial intelligence, “a move that will let users control individual app functions with their voice,” reports Bloomberg.

Quoting unnamed “people with knowledge of the matter,” the article says the new system will allow Apple’s personal digital assistant to take command of all the features within apps for the first time. This change requires a revamp of Siri’s underlying software using large language models — a core technology behind generative AI — and will be one of the key features of iOS 18.

However, don’t hold your breath for it. Bloomberg says the feature won’t arrive until 2025. Meanwhile, iOS 18 will certainly be previewed at next month’s Worldwide Developer Conference that starts Monday, June 10.

