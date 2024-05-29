Apple continually looks to grow other sources of revenue that fit naturally with its hardware offerings, and Apple News is one such service.

Apple device owners can subscribe to Apple News directly at US$12.99 per month or use it as part of a comprehensive Apple One subscription costing $32.99 per month. An interesting report suggests Apple News has become a critical distribution channel for content publishers, providing an important customer market for only publishers that are facing challenges monetizing their content.

Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) says Apple News has established a decent hold over a significant share of US Apple customers. In this respect, Apple might finally have another must-have app that meets a customer need and is a welcome intermediary for content providers.

CIRP says that, specifically, in the 12 months ending March 2024, 24% of Apple buyers said they use Apple News, either the stand-alone version or as part of Apple One.

I hope that you’ll consider becoming a patron of Apple World Today. Prices range from $2 a month to $10 a month. You can sign up here. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related