Apple will open its first retail store in Malaysia on June 22 at 10 am, local time. The address will be: L1.40 The Exchange TRX, Persiaran TRX, Tun Razak Exchange, 55188 Kuala Lumpur.

Apple The Exchange TRX will be the sixth Apple Store in south-east Asia, following three in Singapore and two in Thailand. With the store’s opening, Apple will have 529 retail stores globally with 271 of those in the U.S.

