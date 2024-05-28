Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From The Elec: Samsung Display and LG Display have given the green light for mass production of OLED screens for Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models

° From MacRumors: Future iPads could feature landscape Apple logos.

° From 9to5Mac: Canal+ subscribers can now watch Apple TV+ for free inside the Apple TV app.

° From Tom’s Hardware: Apple’s never-released iPod Tetris game has been discovered on a third-generation prototype.

° From CBR: The second season of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” is planned to be much bigger than the first. Not only does that mean more monsters, but specifically a heavier presence from the legendary Kong himself.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related