Apple’s China iPhone shipments are up 52% — from 2.3 million units in April 2023 to 3.5 million units in 2024 —due to discounts from the tech giant’s retail partners, reports Bloomberg.

The latest figures from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology showed smartphone shipments surging in the country, of which roughly 3.5 million units came from foreign brands, according to a Bloomberg calculation.

The iPhone accounts for the vast majority of such devices, and its bounceback comes after it registered growth in March following steep declines in the first two months of the year, the article adds. The iPhone now has 15% of China’s smartphone market. That compares to 20% in the first quarter of 2023.

I hope that you’ll consider becoming a patron of Apple World Today. Prices range from $2 a month to $10 a month. You can sign up here. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related