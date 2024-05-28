“Dark Matter,” the sci-fi mystery show on Apple TV+, comes in second on the streaming guide Reelgood’s list of the top streaming TV shows/movies for May 16-22. “Dune: Part Two” topped the list.

The rest of the top 10, in descending order, are “Fallout,” “Bridgerton,” “Bodkin,” “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” “The Iron Claw,” “Madame Web,” Outer Range, and “American fiction.”

When it came to TV shows only, “Dark Matter” topped the list. Apple TV+’s just-concluded “Sugar” came in at nine on the Most-Watched TV Shows list for May 16-22.

About ‘Dark Matter’

Here’s how “Dark Matter” s is described: The series follows Jason Dessen (played by Joel Edgerton), a physicist, professor and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.

Blake Crouch serves as creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer alongside executive producers Matt Tolmach and David Manpearl for Matt Tolmach Productions. Edgerton also serves as executive producer. “Dark Matter” is produced for Apple TV+ by Sony Pictures Television.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

