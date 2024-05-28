Apple’s first OLED-screen tablet, the iPad Pro, reportedly has a shipment target of over 9 million units, reports DigiTimes. (See my review of the M4 iPad Pro here).

Citing market research firm Omdia, the article notes that Korea’s TheElec predicted that tablet OLED shipment volume in 2024 may reach 12.1 million units, with hybrid OLEDs accounting for 8.12 million units (61.7%). Since the OLED iPad Pro is set to be the first tablet to use hybrid OLED, a significant portion of Omdia’s hybrid OLED shipment forecast will consist of the iPad Pro OLED, according to Omdia.

Although some market research firms predict the 2024 OLED iPad Pro shipment volume to be between 4.5 and 5 million units, South Korean industry sources indicate that companies such as Apple, LG Display (LGD), and Samsung Display (SDC) are sticking to their original shipment goals regarding finished iPad Pro products and panels, per DigiTimes. LGD’s OLED shipment goal is rumored to be 5 million units, while SDC’s goal is over 4 million units, the article adds.

