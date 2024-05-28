Apple has given the green light to its three OLED panel suppliers to begin mass production of three of the four iPhone 16 displays, the exception being the iPhone Pro Max, reports The Elec. The article says that:

° Samsung will make displays for all four iPhone 16 models.

° LG will make displays for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max.

° BOE will make displays for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

The Elec adds that Apple hasn’t yet okayed mass production of displays for the iPhone Pro Max — though this should happen soon. The iPhone 16 line-up will almost certainly arrive in September or October. Here’s a round-up of other rumors regarding the next gen smartphone:

° The iPhone 16 Pro Max will offer even longer battery life than the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

° The display of the iPhone 16 Pro line may have the brightest iPhone display yet, and be easier to see in daylight.

° Apple’s upcoming larger 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus model will come in as many as seven colors that either build upon the existing five colors in the standard iPhone 15 lineup, or recast them in a new finish.

° Apple may introduce atomic layer deposition (ALD) equipment into the iPhone 16 Pro camera lens manufacturing process to reduce ghosting and lens flare.

° The 6.7-inch iPhone 16 Plus model will come in the following colors: blue, pink, yellow, green, black, white, and purple.

° The iPhone 16 lineup will feature bigger battery capacities compared to previous-generation models with the exception of the iPhone 16 Plus, which will have a smaller battery than its predecessor.

° Apple may bring the custom dual ion-exchange glass process to this fall’s premium model of the iPhone 16.

° Apple’s next generation A18 Pro chip for iPhone 16 Pro models will sport a larger die size for boosted artificial intelligence performance.

° iPhone 16 Pro could come in new “space black” and “rose” colors, replacing the “black titanium and “blue titanium” hues.

° All four models of the iPhone 16 line-up are expected to introduce a new BRS (Border Reduction Structure) technology, an ultra-thin bezel technology,

° Apple plans to expand the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s tetraprism camera with up to 5x optical zoom to both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max this year.

° iPhone 16 Pro models could come in all-new “Desert Titanium” and “Titanium Gray” color options.

° The iPhone 16 Pro Max could feature the longest-ever battery life offered in an Apple smartphone.

° The iPhone 16 lineup’s new Capture Button will be able to detect multiple levels of pressure to emulate a two-step shutter button from dedicated digital cameras.

° The Capture Button’s main function will be to trigger image or video capture, but a light press will enable the user to adjust focus. It will purportedly be located on the right side of the smartphone.

° The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available with double the maximum storage capacity as the iPhone 15 Pro models.That is, there will be a 2TB maximum storage options.

° iPhone 16 Pro models configured with 1TB of storage could feature slower read/write speeds to reduce costs.

° Qualcomm’s latest cellular modem may be limited to the iPhone 16 Pro models.

° The ‌‌iPhone 16 Pro‌‌ and ‌‌iPhone 16 Pro‌‌ Max will feature an increase in display size compared to the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌‌iPhone 15 Pro‌‌ Max, measuring roughly 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively.

° The iPhone 16 Pro could launch with 256GB of base storage.

° The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will be available in black, white (or silver), grey (natural titanium), and rose, while the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will be offered in black, green, pink, blue, and white.

° The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will have ultra-wide angle lens upgraded to 48 million pixels.

° The iPhone 16 Pro will sport a 5x telephoto lens, but that the 5x telephoto of iPhone 16 Pro Max hasn’t changed.

