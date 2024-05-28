Apple will showcase the 2024 Apple Design Award winners at next month’s Worldwide Developer Conference, but announced the winners today.

The Apple Design Awards celebrate excellence in app and game design and highlight the craft, creativity, and technical expertise that developers bring to their work. The finalists this year consist of 42 apps and games across a total of seven categories, with three apps and three games in each category. Brand new this year: a Spatial Computing category highlighting six Vision Pro apps.

You can find the complete list of winners here.

