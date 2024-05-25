Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of May 20-24.

° Check out my review of the iPad Pro M4.

° Perhaps the next model of the Apple TV set-top box will address storage issues.

° “Dark Matter,” the newest sci-fi mystery show on Apple TV+, claims the top spot on the streaming guide Reelgood’s list of the top streaming TV shows for May 9-15.

° Apple has released iOS 17.5.1 and iPadOS 17.5.1 with a fix for, per Apple’s release notes, a rare issue where photos that experienced database corruption could reappear in the Photos library even if they were deleted.

° Apple’s next “adventure experience” for the Vision Pro is coming May 24 and is dubbed “Parkour.”

° Apple and Île-de-France Mobilités have introduced an “easy, secure, and private way” for customers to add a new Navigo card to Apple Wallet and purchase passes to ride transit in the Paris region.

° Apple fell off the top-five chart of smartphone sales in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in the first quarter of 2024, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

° Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums list culminates with the reveal of the top 10 albums of all time and “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” crowned No. 1.

° International lawyers representing the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo said on Wednesday they had new evidence gathered from whistleblowers, which deepened concerns that Apple could be sourcing minerals from conflict areas in eastern Congo.

° Banking veteran Cynthia Bowman is Apple’s new diversity chief.

° Apple’s iPhone shipments in Europe declined by 1% year-over-year in the first quarter as iPhone 15 sales continued to tail off due to seasonality, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

° Apple Studios has been sued by a Native American costume designer on “Killers of the Flower Moon” for excluding her from awards consideration, allegedly in retaliation for raising complaints of discrimination.

° In a Medium post, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple has plans to release a foldable Mac laptop in either/both 20.25-inch and 18.8-inch factors by late 2025 or the first half of 2026.

° Apple has won a D&AD Black Pencil for the Vision Pro —one of the highest accolades in the creative industries.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related