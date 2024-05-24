Square has launched Tap to Pay on iPhone in Canada, allowing Square sellers to be among the first businesses in the country to try the technology.

Available within the Square Point of Sale, Square for Retail, and Square Appointments iOS apps, Tap to Pay on iPhone lets sellers accept contactless payments directly from their iPhone with no additional hardware or payment terminal required and at no additional cost,.

Any Square merchant with a compatible iPhone can accept contactless payments by opening the Square POS, Square for Retail, or Square Appointments app, adding the transaction, and presenting their iPhone to the buyer. The buyer completes the payment by holding a contactless payment method such as a contactless credit or debit card, Apple Pay, or other digital wallet, near the seller’s iPhone.

Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone technology uses the built-in features of iPhone to keep businesses’ and customers’ data private and secure. When a payment is processed, Apple doesn’t store card numbers on the device or on Apple servers.

Square sellers and new merchants can begin using Tap to Pay on iPhone today on an iPhone XS or later running the latest version of iOS, by downloading the Square POS, Square for Retail, or Square Appointments app from the Apple App Store. For more information, go to squareup.com/ca/en/payments/tap-to-pay.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related