Aqara has introduced a new addition to its smart lock product line: the Smart Lock U50.

The entry-level solution is equipped with features like Apple home key unlocking and Matter compatibility over a bridge. The Smart Lock U50 offers multiple secure entry options including Apple home keys, which allow for unlocking with a simple tap of an iPhone or Apple Watch.

Homeowners can also manage and share home access with one-time and recurring passwords, as well as NFC cards Physical keys are provided for added peace of mind, and the lock includes a USB-C port for emergency charging, ensuring access is never lost even if batteries are depleted.

Incorporating both Zigbee and Bluetooth communication, the U50 connects directly to the Aqara Home app for setup, lock manage, and firmware updates without the need for an Aqara hub.

However, the folks at Aquara say the connection to an Aqara hub maximizes functionality, offering compatibility with an extensive array of Matter-compatible smart home platforms including Alexa, Apple Home, Google Home, SmartThings, and more2. It also facilitates remote access control and lock management, and allows the U50 to work with other smart home devices for customized automation.

Additional features of the U50 include:

Auto-lock and door status sensing via a built-in gyroscope;

Rekeyable design to match an existing 5-pin key;

Weather-resistant construction against heat, cold, and moisture (IPX5 outer panel);

Up to six months of battery life on a single set of four AA batteries3;

Do-Not-Disturb mode for uninterrupted sleep and privacy;

Easy installation requiring only a Phillips-head screwdriver.

The Smart Lock U50 is now available for purchase at Aqara Amazon brand stores (US, Canada) and through select Aqara retailers in North America, South East Asia and Oceania.

