° From iMore: Amid ongoing talk of big new Apple AI features coming to the iPhone with iOS 18 later this year, a new report believes that the iPhone 17 will be Apple’s first true AI phone, and that’s enough to get key supply chain partners excited.
° From 9to5Mac: The popular security utility Little Snitch, which monitors Mac network traffic for suspicious activity, has been updated to a much more modern interface, with a whole range of new features.
° From AppleInsider: The Unicode Consortium has submitted the proposal for Unicode 16, which includes seven new emoji characters like harp, shovel, fingerprint, and face with bags under eyes.
° From iPhone in Canada: Apple Canada has launched an all-new shopping experience for its Education Online Store.
° From the Apple Newsroom page: Apple grantee Gravity Water prepares the next generation of water stewards in Vietnam.
° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Mathias Näslund, a professional filmmaker and co-founder/CEO of CRDBAG, discusses the company’s unique system designed for professional gear, which includes pouches in various sizes with velcro strips and hooks for easy organization.
