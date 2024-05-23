Apple Studios has been sued by a Native American costume designer on “Killers of the Flower Moon” for excluding her from awards consideration, allegedly in retaliation for raising complaints of discrimination, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Kristi Marie Hoffman, in a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges she completed “most of the research and costume design for the film” but that her contributions were “completely ignored.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is Apple’s critically acclaimed drama by director Martin Scorsese starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, and Robert De Niro. It’s now streaming on Apple TV+.

