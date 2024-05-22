The fourth season of the comedy series, “Trying,” debuts today on Apple TV+.

It stars BAFTA Award nominee Esther Smith and SAG Award nominee Rafe Spall. Here’s how season four is described: In this exciting new season, we fast-forward six years to discover that Nikki (Smith) and Jason (Spall) are experienced adopters having built a lovely little nuclear family, enriched by an extraordinary support network. However, as their teenage daughter, Princess (Scarlett Rayner), starts to yearn for a connection with her birth mother, Nikki and Jason find themselves confronted with the ultimate test of their parenting skills.

In addition to Smith and Spall, the ensemble cast is led by Sian Brooke, BAFTA Award winner Darren Boyd, and welcomes Rayner and Cooper Turner.

About Apple TV+

