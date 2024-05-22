ESR has launched a US$21.99 waterproof pouch design exclusively for iPhone users.

This new addition incorporates an inner shell precisely shaped for Apple smartphones, ensuring full functionality of the device, particularly for photography, while providing protection from water. The ESR waterproof pouch features an inflatable design that allows for touchscreen photography up to 3 meters underwater. For optimal photo quality, the camera lens is fitted with precision cutouts and made from transparent TPU material with a light transmission rate exceeding 92%.

Featuring a fully enclosed design with a secure locking mechanism and a waterproof silicone seal ring, the pouch offers 360° comprehensive protection. According to ESR CEO Tim Wu, it’s been certified by SGS to meet the IPX8 waterproof standard, ensuring it can withstand depths of up to 30 meters. Additionally, its buoyant foam design ensures that the pouch stays afloat, preventing it from getting lost in the water.

Wu says The waterproof pouch comes equipped with a variety of practical and innovative accessories, including an adjustable strap, fluorescent lock, and a slot capable of holding two cards or cash, ensuring an optimal user experience. Available in three sizes and six colors, the ESR waterproof pouch is compatible with iPhone 13, 14, and 15 models.

