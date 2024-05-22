New data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) show that while they were waiting for the new iPads, existing iPad owners kept their existing iPads longer than before.

The question remains, what drives iPad upgrades, and to what extent does a new model lineup matter to existing iPad owners? To answer that, CIRP looked at what iPad owners do with their “old” iPad when they get a new one. To calibrate that data, the research group compared it to what iPhone owners do with their previous phone when they upgrade.

In the 12 months ending March 2024, 67% of repeat iPad buyers kept an old iPad, either by giving it to a family member or friend or by simply retaining it. For comparison, only 41% of iPhone buyers kept or handed-down their old iPhone. About 23% of iPad upgraders replaced their device due to loss, theft, or damage, compared to only 6% of iPhone upgraders.

