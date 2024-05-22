Apple has hired a new diversity chief for the fourth time in recent years as the company “seeks to make its workforce more inclusive,” reports Bloomberg.

Banking veteran Cynthia Bowman is taking over the role from Barbara Whye, becoming vice president of inclusion and diversity. Bowman left Bank of America Corp. earlier this year after a 17-year career there, serving most recently as chief diversity, inclusion and social responsibility officer.

Whye was hired as Apple’s diversity chief in November 2020. She replaced Christie Smith who resigned in July 2020.

