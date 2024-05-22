Apple’s iPhone shipments in Europe declined by 1% year-over-year (YoY) in the first quarter (Q1) as iPhone 15 sales continued to tail off due to seasonality, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

With no iPhone SE expected in 2024, shipments should continue to drop until the launch of the iPhone 16 later in the year, the research group adds. Overall, European smartphone shipments rose 10% YoY in Q1 2024, finally putting an end to a string of YoY declines going back to Q3 2021.

Samsung regained top spot from Apple in the quarter, helped by the well-received Galaxy S24 series, notes Counterpoint Research. And in Central and Eastern Europe, Samsung regained the number one spot from Xiaomi for the first time since Q1 2022.

