Apple TV+ has announced the premiere date for the all-new comedic adventure series, “Time Bandits,” the first-ever television adaptation of the beloved cult classic movie, to launch globally on Wednesday, July 24.

Here’s how the series is described: Created for television by Jemaine Clement (“Flight of the Conchords”), Iain Morris (“The Inbetweeners”) and Taika Waititi (“Our Flag Means Death”), and produced for Apple TV+ by Paramount Television Studios, Anonymous Content’s AC Studios and MRC, “Time Bandits” is an unpredictable journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin. Together, they set out on a thrilling quest to save the boy’s parents — and the world.

Guided by Lisa Kudrow, the eccentric crew of bandits embark on epic adventures while evil forces threaten their conquests and life as they know it. As the group transports through time and space, the gang stumbles upon fascinating worlds of the distant past while seeking out treasure, depending on Kevin to shed light on each situation. The Time Bandits witness the creation of Stonehenge, see the Trojan Horse in action, escape dinosaurs in the prehistoric ages, wreak havoc during medieval times, experience the ice age, ancient civilizations, the Harlem Renaissance, and much more along the way.

The live-action series will delight viewers ages 9-99, and stars Kudrow (“The Comeback”), Kal-El Tuck (“Unseeing Evil”), Tadhg Murphy (“Conversations with Friends”), Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (“You Don’t Know Me”), Rune Temte (“Eddie the Eagle”), Charlyne Yi (“Knocked Up”), Rachel House (“Heartbreak High”), Kiera Thompson (“Martyrs Lane”), James Dryden (“Ready Player One”), Felicity Ward (“The Office Australia”), Francesca Mills (“Harlots”) and Imaan Hadchiti (“Thor: Love and Thunder”). “Time Bandits” also features special guest appearances by Waititi and Clement.

Consisting of 10 episodes, “Time Bandits” is produced for Apple TV+ by Paramount Television Studios, Anonymous Content’s AC Studios and MRC. Clement, Morris and Waititi executive produce, write and direct select episodes, with Clement and Morris serving as co-showrunners. Garrett Basch and Tim Coddington also executive produce along with Jane Stanton who executive produces for Handmade Films.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related