Apple TV+ announced it has acquired season two of the multilingual French-Japanese drama “Drops of God” from Legendary Entertainment.

A Legendary Entertainment production, the series is produced by Les Productions Dynamic in association with 22H22 and Adline Entertainment. “Drops of God” is adapted from the New York Times bestselling Japanese manga series of the same name created and written by the award-winning Tadashi Agi, illustrated by Shu Okimoto and published by Kodansha Ltd. The series stars Fleur Geffrier (“Das Boot,” “Elle”) as Camille Léger and Tomohisa Yamashita (“The Head,” “Tokyo Vice,” “Alice in Borderland”) as Issei Tomine. The complete first season is now streaming on Apple TV+.

In season two of “Drops of God,” Camille (Geffrier) and Issei (Yamashita) once again face a nearly impossible challenge: to uncover the origin of the world’s most wonderful wine, a secret that even Alexandre Léger failed to unlock. Through a series of trials and tests, their quest will take them to far-flung corners of the globe, forcing them to face their inner demons and changing them forever.

“Drops of God” season two will be directed by Oded Ruskin (“No Man’s Land,” “Absentia”), who also directed the first season. Season one was created by Quoc Dang Tran (“Marianne,” “Parallels”) and produced by Klaus Zimmermann (“Trapped). “Drops of God” season two will premiere on Apple TV+, excluding Japan.

