Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums list culminates today with the reveal of the top 10 albums of all time and “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” crowned No. 1.

Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums is a “modern 21st-century ranking of the greatest records ever made, crafted by Apple Music’s team of experts alongside a select group of artists, songwriters, producers, and industry professionals.” Apple says the list is an editorial statement, fully independent of any streaming numbers on Apple Music.

The other albums in the top 10 are “Thriller” by Michael Jackson, “Abbey Road” by the Beatles, “Purple Rain” by Prince & The Revolution,” “Blonde” by Frank Ocean, “Songs in the key of Life” by Steve Wonder, “good kid, m.A.A.d city” by Kendrick Lamar, “Back to Black” by Amy Winehouse, “Nevermind” by Nirvana, “Lemonade” by Beyonce.

I hope that you’ll consider becoming a patron of Apple World Today. Prices range from $2 a month to $10 a month. You can sign up here. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related