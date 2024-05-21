As noted by AppleInsider, Apple’s next “adventure experience” for the Vision Pro is coming May 24 and is dubbed “Parkour.” The description of the spatial video says users can “Join the world’s leading parkour athletes on a gravity-defying trek across the streets and rooftops of Paris.”

Apple describes Immersive Video as 180-degree 8K recordings, captured with Spatial Audio that puts “you right inside the action, and transporting you to places you’ve never been.”

In the Apple TV app , tap Home in the tab bar, then choose any title that says “Apple Immersive.”

You can also navigate to Search and select “Only on Vision Pro” to access the exclusive editorial room where you can find all Apple Immersive Video titles as well as top 3D movies, all in one place.

To see a list of all available Apple Immersive Video titles, search for “immersive.”

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

