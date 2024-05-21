OtterBox is offering a new phone case experience comprised of Desserto, a plant-based material made from nopal cactus to the iPhone 15 line.

The material is offered exclusively on OtterBox Symmetry Series for iPhone 15 and 15 Pro devices. The collection, including Symmetry Series Cactus Leather phone case and Apple Watch Band Cactus Leather, is available now on otterbox.com.

OtterBox CEO JC Richardson says Symmetry Series Cactus Leather cases “exude a subtle luxury while keeping protection at the forefront of the design.” Built with durability in mind, ditch the leather conditioner and know these cases stay in top shape, as they are resilient to scratches and stains, he adds.

Symmetry Series Cactus Leather cases are designed to withstand daily drops and bumps. Plus, the case includes raised edges for added protection around the screen and camera. And the Symmetry Series Cactus Leather cases are MagSafe compatible.

OtterBox Apple Watch Band Cactus Leather top off the accessory line-up .Designed for comfort and quiet elegance, these cactus leather watch bands feature precision stitching and perfect integration to Apple Watch, says Richardson. Crafted from the same, durable cactus leather as Symmetry Series, these watch bands are resilient to stains and scratches, he adds.

Screenshot

I hope that you’ll consider becoming a patron of Apple World Today. Prices range from $2 a month to $10 a month. You can sign up here. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related