Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From AppleInsider: Apple is preparing to start the production of chips using a 2-nanometer process, and sent COO Jeff Williams to Taiwan with a view to securing the first batch.

° From iMore: Seen in an airport in Istanbul, Apple Vision Pro is selling for €4,699, down €160 from the €4,859 it was originally selling for.

° From 9to5Mac: Opensignal is out with an annual update for its US fixed broadband experience report.

° From Cult of Mac: Mac Studio and Mac Pro models updated with an M3 Ultra processor that we expected to arrive soon reportedly have been canceled.

° From Tom’s Hardware: M4 iPad Pros with 8GB of RAM may actually have 12GB.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Magdalena (Maggie) Muhr-Manilal. Maggie covers the new Locator Map version of Mapcreator for easy map creation with GPS coordinates or zip codes.

