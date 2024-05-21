Comcast has announced Xfinity StreamSaver, a streaming bundle of Apple TV+, Netflix and Peacock for new and existing Xfinity Internet and TV customers.

StreamSaver will launch next week to Xfinity customers nationwide. It includes a subscription to Netflix Standard with ads, Peacock Premium, and Apple TV+, delivering a savings of over 30% or nearly US$100 a year, according to Dave Watson, CEO of Connectivity and Platforms, Comcast.

Current and new Xfinity Internet or TV customers can add Xfinity StreamSaver for an everyday price of $15 per month, with no annual contracts. Customers can also combine the bundled apps with NOW TV for one all-in-monthly price of $30. Watson says that, together, the NOW StreamSaver bundles represents the best value in live TV and entertainment with access to programming from three of the most popular streaming apps alongside 40+ live TV channels including AMC, A&E, Hallmark, History Channel, Lifetime, WEtv, plus over two dozen integrated FAST channels like AccuWeather, NBC News, TODAY All Day and Xumo Movies.

Customers can access all this programming via Comcast’s Entertainment OS platform and voice remote, where each of these apps are integrated into X1, Xumo Stream Box and Flex devices. Additionally, customers can find the StreamSaver apps everywhere they access streaming content today, including Apple TV and other connected TVs and devices.

To sign up for Xfinity StreamSaver or NOW StreamSaver, customers can visit Xfinity.com. Xfinity will manage billing. Customers who already subscribe to one or more of these apps can still take advantage of the bundle pricing. Customers will benefit from the bundle’s cost savings on their next statement.

