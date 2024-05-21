Apple and Île-de-France Mobilités have introduced an “easy, secure, and private way” for customers to add a new Navigo card to Apple Wallet and purchase passes to ride transit in the Paris region.

Riders can buy passes from the Île-de-France Mobilités iOS app or directly from Apple Wallet, and use an iPhone or Apple Watch to tap and ride. Additionally, beginning this week, real-time transit information in Apple Maps is available in Paris to help users navigate their travels throughout the city.

Starting today, users can add a new Navigo card to Wallet by opening the Wallet app, tapping the Add (+) button, selecting “Transit Card,” and following the instructions. With a Navigo card in Apple Wallet, users no longer need to visit a ticket vending machine or reload a Navigo card at retailers, as they can purchase any pass from the Île-de-France Mobilités iOS app or select passes in Apple Wallet.

Riders can purchase t+, t+ reduced price, OrlyBus, RoissyBus tickets, and Navigo Day passes in Apple Wallet by selecting their Navigo card of choice, tapping the More (…) button, and selecting “Buy Passes.”

Users can select their Navigo card from Apple Wallet and double-click the side button, or if they have Express Mode enabled, a user can simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a reader to ride transit in Paris without having to unlock or wake up their device. With power reserve on iPhone, if a customer’s device needs to be charged, they can still use it to ride transit.

According to Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, Navigo cards in Apple Wallet take full advantage of the privacy and security built into iPhone and Apple Watch. Navigo cards stored in Apple Wallet are private and secure, and Apple never tracks users’ journeys, she adds. When customers add a Navigo card to Apple Wallet, the card information is encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element, an industry-standard, certified chip designed to store the information safely on the device. If a user’s iPhone or Apple Watch is misplaced, the owner of the device can use the Find My app to lock and help locate the device.

Also beginning this week, real-time transit information is available in Apple Maps for the Paris metro, RER, Paris tramway, RATP buses, and more. With real-time transit in Maps, users in Paris can see detailed schedules, live departure and arrival times, and system connections to help plan a journey. Apple Maps will now also offer users in Paris important real-time transit information such as outages and delays.

