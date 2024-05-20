Ole Begemann, the developer behind iPhone emulator app Delta says he’s isn’t make a version of the emulator for tvOS because of the storage limits of the Apple TV set-top box, notes AppleInsider.

Writing on Mastodon, he explains that more than 500KB can be saved, but at a risk. Perhaps the issue will be resolved with an update of tvOS and a new model of the Apple TV.

The current Apple TV 4K is available in two configurations: Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi), which offers 64GB of storage; and Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet), which offers support for Gigabit Ethernet for fast networking and streaming, Thread mesh networking protocol to connect even more smart home accessories, and twice the storage for apps and games (128GB). See my review here.

The next Apple TV will be equipped with a faster processor compared to the current model, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman. And Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects the next Apple TV to be “more affordable” than the current model. He said a “sub-$100 price” would be the “sweet spot” for the Apple TV, but exact pricing for the next model remains to be seen. However, the Sellers Research Group doesn’t foresee a price cut.

Instead, Apple will add more value to the current pricing. Of course, the tech giant could sell older models at a sub-$100 price, but don’t expect the new, improved model to be discounted. Also, don’t expect any major design changes.

