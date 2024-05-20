Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From 9toMac: Apple plans to increase trade-in credit for those buying an iPhone 15.

° From AppleInsider: A vintage Apple employee badge on eBay was proven to be a brazen forgery — but not in time to prevent it being bought.

° From Phone Repair Guru: YouTube channel Phone Repair Guru published a teardown video showing the ins and outs of the brand new M4 iPad Pro.

° From MacRumors: The repair website iFixit has shared a video with teardowns of the new 13-inch iPad Pro and the Apple Pencil Pro.

° From Bloomberg: Apple’s Phil Schiller told a US judge Friday that the iPhone maker’s new 27% fee on purchases made outside its App Store are a good-faith attempt to comply with the law.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related