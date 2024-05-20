MacRumors reports that Apple has launched another round of steep discounts on iPhone 15 models in mainland China, in a an effort to boost sales in its biggest smartphone market and counter a strong showing by Huawei.

The discounts run from May 20 to May 28 and are steeper than the price cuts that Apple introduced in February. The latest Canalys research shows Apple smartphone sales in China declined the most among the top five, with 10.0 million units in sales, a year-on-year decrease of 25%.

Huawei returned to the top spot in China’s smartphone market after 13 quarters, shipping 11.7 million smartphones and capturing a 17% market share. OPPO rose to second place, driven by its Reno 11 series’ strong performance, shipping 10.9 million units. Conversely, following a strong Q4 last year, HONOR, vivo and Apple slowed their sell-ins this quarter, and ranked third, fourth and fifth respectively. HONOR was third with 10.6 million units, with a year-on-year increase of 9%. vivo ranked fourth with 10.3 million units and saw a year-on-year decrease of 9%.

The iPhone now has 15% of China’s smartphone market. That compares to 20% in the first quarter of 2023.

