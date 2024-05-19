In his latest “Power On” newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple is preparing a new version, code-named B589, of the AirTag.

The product is purportedly scheduled to arrive around the middle of next year, and Apple is already doing test runs with manufacturing partners in Asia. As for what’s new, Gurman says to expect a better chip with improved location tracking, though he wants to see a louder speaker, better battery life and a version optimized for wallets.

