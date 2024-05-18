Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of May 13-17.

° Apple Music celebrates the “‘greatest records ever made” with the launch of its inaugural 100 Best Albums list.

° Apple News+ has introduced Quartiles, a new original spelling game, and a new Offline Mode that automatically provides recent and personalized News content for subscribers when they’re not connected to Wi-Fi or a cellular network.

° Apple and Google are offering support for unwanted tracking alerts in iOS and Android.

° Apple has released macOS Sonoma 14.5, iOS 17.5, iPadOS 17.5, watchOS 10.5, tvOS 17.5, and HomePod Software 17.5.

° OpenAI has announced that it will be releasing a desktop app for the Mac.

° Comcast plans to offer an Apple TV+, Netflix, and Peacock streaming bundle, according to CEO Brian Roberts, reports Deadline.

° Samsung catches Apple in the cell phone manufacturer lead and takes the top spot among 5G phones, according to new ASCI data.

° Apple’s Tom Boger says the iPad, Mac are complimentary, not competing, devices (but I still want an “Apple Pad”).

° Apple says it prevented over $7 billion of fraudulent transactions from 2020-2023.

° Apple has announced new accessibility features coming later this year, including Eye Tracking, a way for users with physical disabilities to control iPad or iPhone with their eyes.

° Over the past three years iPad owners have waited longer to upgrade.

° Apple’s Barbara Whye makes the “Top 50 Women Leaders of Arizona” list for 2024.

° Apple’s iPhone shipments in Thailand were up 30% year-over-year (YoY) in quarter one (Q1)of 2024, with iPhone 15 leading in the premium segment, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related