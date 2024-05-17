I haven’t noticed it on my new tablet, but some new M4 iPad Pro models are exhibiting a visible static grain pattern across the OLED display, according to several user reports on Reddit (1, 2, 3) and the MacRumors Forums.

MacRumors notes that ussers who see the grain generally report that it is most noticeable in dark environments with the display set at a low to medium brightness while viewing content with gray or muted colors. Some have compared the effect to a photo taken on a high ISO setting that has visual noise. Look for my review of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro on Monday.

