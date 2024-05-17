Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From USA Today: Apple Music has revealed more albums on its 100 Best Albums of all-time list; see numbers 80-71.

° From 9to5Mac: The new iPad Pro performs well in extreme bend tests, beating the previous generation model.

° From AppleInsider: The iPhone 16 Pro Max is going to be a bit bigger than the iPhone 15 Pro Max

° From Bloomberg: A worker has died after being caught in an explosion at the Arizona site where Apple manufacturing partner TSMC is building a new plant.

° From MacVoices Live!: The second part of the briefing on the Wacom One 13” Touch Tablet begins with a discussion of styluses and how they affect tablet performance.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related