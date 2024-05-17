Apple has started offering Tap to Pay in Japan where local businesses can handle face-to-face contactless payments using the iPhone.

Jennifer Bailey, vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, says from now on, from small and medium-sized businesses to large retail stores, use your iPhone to seamlessly and safely support contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets.

With Tap to Pay on iPhone, merchants can accept payments by “approximation” through an app an iPhone. When finalizing the payment, the merchant only needs to ask the customer to bring their iPhone or Apple Watch closer to the merchant’s iPhone to pay with Apple Pay, debit or credit card by approximation or other digital wallet, and the payment will be made securely using NFC2 technology. No additional equipment is required to accept payments by approach with Tap to Pay on the iPhone.

Touch payment on and iPhone can be used by participating payment platforms and their app developer partners with the software development kit (SDK) right now. For more information, visit the Apple Developer website.

