Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From Fast Company: Apple still isn’t done building its dream iPad.

° From 9to5Mac: A dual-boot iPad would be nuts, says a former Microsoft president.

° From iMore: Setapp’s alternative iOS App Store is now available to download, offering a range of apps under one subscription.

° From Reuters: Huawei is revamping its retail strategy and aggressively opening flagship stores in China, with some just a stone’s throw away from Apple shops, as it seeks to retake the premium electronics throne in the world’s biggest smartphone market.

° From the Apple Newsroom page: Apple modestly tells why the Apple Watch is the perfect golfing companion.

° From MacVoices Live!: To properly evaluate the Wacom One 13” Touch Tablet, Jeff Gamet joins this MacVoices Live briefing as someone who holds an expert status in creating art with tablets of all descriptions. What started as a normal Briefing turned into a deep discussion of tablets vs. iPads and matching the users needs to the device.

