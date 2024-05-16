Apple’s iPhone shipments in Thailand were up 30% year-over-year (YoY) in quarter one (Q1)of 2024, with iPhone 15 leading in the premium segment, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

Overall, the country’s 5G smartphone shipments increased 19% YoY in Q1, amid a 2% YoY fall in overall smartphone shipments, according to the research group. Consequently, Thailand’s 5G smartphone shipment share climbed to 52% during the quarter, surpassing the 50% mark for the first time.

Counterpoint says that Apples “robust marketing strategy,” coupled with ongoing discounts on iPhones, resulted in a double-digit YoY percentage growth in Q1 2024. The demand for the iPhone 15 continued to grow in Thailand, with the model accounting for 31% of Apple’s portfolio in Q1 2024, nearly double that of its predecessor, the iPhone 14. Apple now has 15% of Thailand’s smartphone market.

