Apple has discontinued the iOS Developer University Program as of May 15, according to a notice on its website.

It allowed instructors and professors to create a development team with up to 200 students. However, Apple says that accredited educational institutions can enroll in the Apple Developer Program at no cost. Access the tools, resources, and support to build apps for all Apple platforms “so you can help students design and create apps with TestFlight, Xcode Cloud, GameKit, CloudKit, MapKit, and more.”

