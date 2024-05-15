VMWare has announced that its Fusion Pro and Workstation Pro virtualization software will now have two license models.

There’s now a Free Personal Use or a Paid Commercial Use subscription for the Pro apps. Users will decide based on their use case whether a commercial subscription is required.

This means that everyday users who want a virtual lab on their Mac, Windows or Linux computer can do so for free simply by registering and downloading the bits from the new download portal located at support.broadcom.com. Customers who use Fusion and Workstation at/for work require a paid commercial subscription, which can be purchased through an authorized Broadcom Advantage partner.

Wit the fully featured Pro products being made free for personal use and paid for commercial use, VMware is discontinuing VMware Workstation Player and VMware Fusion Player. At this time they will no longer be available for purchase. Users of our Personal Use Player products can upgrade to the more full-featured Pro versions without any cost. Workstation Player will continue to be bundled with Workstation Pro just as it is today, so as an app it will continue.

Users with Fusion Player personal use licenses can update to Fusion 13.5.2 and delete their license keys. You must update to 13.5.2, but removing the existing Player key will unlock the full “Pro for Personal Use” licensing without needing any additional keys. Go here to see that what to do: https://knowledge.broadcom.com/external/article?articleNumber=367660

For Workstation Player for Windows and Linux, Workstation Pro requires a new download and install but is licensed for Personal Use by default. You will need a customer account at support.broadcom.com to access downloads.

Customers of Fusion Player 13 and Workstation Player 17 with commercial licenses will continue to see their products function and no new license keys are required for continued use of these versions. Once the active support term expires, customers are encouraged to upgrade to the Pro version of these products for continued support and updates.

Fusion Player and Workstation Player will continue to be supported for existing customers in alignment with their existing EOL and EOGS dates. All active customer accounts and associated active entitlements/licenses have been migrated to Broadcom’s customer portal, so existing license keys will now be found there.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related